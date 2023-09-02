ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen invade El-Rufai Estate in Abuja, abduct resident

Nurudeen Shotayo

The gunmen shot sporadically in the air to scare neighbours away before abducting the victim.

Gunmen invade El-Rufai Estate in Abuja, abduct resident/Illustration.
According to the residents of the area, the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 2, 2023, is the latest in a series of kidnapping cases in the community.

Meanwhile, the victim of the latest incident, identified as Chinedu, was whisked away from his house within the estate.

The wife of the victim narrated that the kidnappers, armed to the teeth, forcefully removed her husband from their residence after knocking down a perimeter fence to gain access to their compound.

“They shot sporadically in the air to scare our family members and neighbours before taking my husband away,” the wife told Daily Trust.

As of the time of filing this report, the victim's wife said the abductors were yet to establish contact with the family.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of KRDA, Mai Baba Bego, disclosed that the latest incident has brought to five, the number of kidnapping cases that have occurred in the area in the last couple of months.

“We now live in fear as nobody knows who the next victim would be,” Baba Bego said.

He appealed to the city authorities to deploy security enforcement to the area to avert further incidents.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Josephine Adeh, couldn't be reached for comment at press time, the paper added.

