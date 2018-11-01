Pulse.ng logo
Gunmen demand N4m ransom on kidnapped Seaman in Delta

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

Gunmen demand N4m ransom on kidnapped Seaman in Delta

The gunmen who allegedly kidnapped a Seaman simply identified as Omoniyi Kola have demanded a sum of N4 million ransom to release him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

Aniamaka said the victim was abducted on Sept. 29, on the Sapele/Benin expressway adding that effort was on to rescue him unhurt.

There is a report of kidnap. The person allegedly kidnapped is a Seaman. His name is Omoniyi K. D.

“He was last seen in the evening of Sept. 29, when he drove out of the Naval Engineering College, Sapele, in his Toyota Picnic vehicle.

“The hoodlums called with his number demanding for Four Million Naira ransom.

“The Police are doing everything possible with all the relevant Security Agencies toward his rescue and the apprehension of the hoodlums.

“All hands are on deck toward his rescue,” Aniamaka said.

The police spokesman said that some arrests were made in connection with the crime but declined to disclose the number of persons arrested so far.

“Our concern at this moment is seeing that the victim is secured out of the den of the kidnappers unhurt and everyone involved in the crime is made to face the law,” he said.

