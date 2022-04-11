Gunmen attack communities in Plateau

A resident of the area, Danladi Dukup, told NAN that some people lost their lives while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said that many of the villagers have fled their homes for safety following the invasion.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military task force maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, confirmed the attack to journalists on Sunday in Jos.

Takwa, who didn’t confirm the number of persons killed or injured, said that troops of the task force have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.