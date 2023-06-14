Gunmen abduct 7 Unijos students

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police command in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Alabo, the students were abducted on Monday night at their hostel located outside the campus

He explained that the students were whisked away while reading for their second semester examinations that commenced on Tuesday.

”It is true that seven students of the university of Jos were abducted by some criminal elements.

”They were picked on Monday at about 8:30p.m. at their hostel, along Bauchi ring road in Jos North Local Government Area.

”The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, has deployed armed police personnel to arrest the kidnappers and ensure the safe release of the abducted students.

”Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), and security agencies have also deployed their personnel for search and rescue operation,” he said.