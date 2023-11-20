ADVERTISEMENT
Guinness commissions 3 units of 10,000m3 capacity solar-powered water projects in Oyo

Guinness Nigeria commissions solar-powered water projects in Oyo State
This initiative underscores the company's unwavering commitment towards positively impacting society and ensuring the long-term sustainability of natural resources which life is dependent upon in alignment with its Environmental Social Governance Strategy - Society 2030:Spirit of Progress.

In his opening remark, the Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria PLC, John Musunga underscored the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to create a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

He stated, "We are immensely delighted to return as a company and contribute to these communities. We are launching three water projects that will provide safe drinking water and hygiene for over 11,000 adults with a combined technical capacity to produce over 46 million litres of water annually. Our aspiration is that, in collaboration with the communities and leaders, we can ensure the enduring success of this project, benefiting not only us but also our future generations. The key to realising this vision lies in the collective responsibility of the communities to safeguard and maintain these facilities”

Hon. Obalowo Olugbenga Abiodun, the Executive Chairman of Ibarapa East Local Government, also graced the occasion with an inspiring speech. He stated, "We are grateful for Guinness Nigeria's partnership with the local government, and its collaboration with WaterAid to ensure that our communities have access to clean drinking water, a vital resource for our residents' well-being. As a community, we pledge our loyalty, choosing to support Guinness Nigeria by continuing to consume their products as a token of appreciation for their unwavering dedication to our welfare."

Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, Rotimi Odusola, expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the projects and his delight at witnessing the commissioning of the projects which would provide clean water to the 3 benefiting communities.

In his address, he stated “We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of another phase of our hallmark corporate social responsibility initiatives in Nigeria – the Water of Life projects in, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State. Our sincere thanks go out to the Local Government Chairman, the benefiting communities, and our esteemed partner, WaterAid NGO, for their invaluable support, even in the face of project timeline challenges. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to making a positive impact on the communities we serve in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.”

The event was further enriched by goodwill messages from esteemed guests, who lauded Guinness Nigeria's commitment to community development and the significance of the "Water of Life" projects for the Ibarapa East LGA communities and its environs.

As a token of their appreciation, the leadership of Eruwa Town, New Eruwa and Lanlate communities presented Guinness Nigeria PLC with a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of the company's invaluable contributions to the betterment of their communities.

The event's climax was the commissioning of the three "Water of Life" projects. Mr. John Musunga, accompanied by Hon. Obalowo Olugbenga Abiodun and other dignitaries, participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the water facilities. This marked the beginning of a new era of access to clean, safe, and sustainable water sources for residents of the 3 communities in Ibarapa East LGA of Oyo State.

The "Water of Life" project, championed by Guinness Nigeria PLC, demonstrates the company's commitment towards water stewardship and its dedication to making a positive impact on and enriching communities in Nigeria in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. With the commissioning of this vital water infrastructure, residents of Eruwa Town, New Eruwa and Lanlate communities are poised to enjoy a better quality of life and improved health and well-being.

Guinness commissions 3 units of 10,000m3 capacity solar-powered water projects in Oyo

