Guild seeks Tinubu’s intervention to halt planned cement price hike in January

BCPG, in a statement, said the hike would lead to substandard construction, with the increase in building collapse in the nation.

The statement was signed by the National President, Sulaimon Yusuf and the General Secretary, Adenike Ayanda.

The Guild urged Tinubu to prioritise the safety of Nigerians to prevail over cement manufacturers against the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Guild comprises seven built environment professionals — Surveyors, Town Planners, Architects, Quantity Surveyors, Engineers, Builders and Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

It said there were feelers that cement manufacturers were planning an upward review of cement prices early in January 2024.

“The price of ready-mix concrete will also be increased while the cost of in-situ production of concrete will rise significantly.

“Such an increment, if allowed to take place, will worsen the economic situation of the nation.

“Cement is an essential ingredient in the production of building. Frequency in the increase of its price has impacted negatively in the nation’s housing sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Experience has shown that the high price of cement tends to encourage a reduction in the quality of building production.

“The consequence of this is the emergence of weak buildings that intensifies the occurrence of building collapse.”

The BCPG appealed to President Tinubu to invite cement manufacturers for an urgent discussion to forestall the impending price increase.

“The president needs to interrogate the current N5,700 market price of a 50kg bag of cement, despite the N3,500 price of the product recently promised by one of the cement manufacturers,” it stated.

BCPG said any further increase in cement prices would threaten the ‘Renewed Hope’ Housing Programme of the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Completion of ongoing building projects might be jeopardised by the impending hike in the price of cement.

“Buildings abandoned during the process of construction aggravate the risk of building collapse.

“With the dwindling purchasing power, new buildings might lack patronage and occupants due to high rental value,” the Guild said.

The professional body of construction experts recalled documented efforts of President Tinubu, when he was Lagos State Governor, to curb building collapses.

“It is high time our president paid serious attention to resolving the challenges of building collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT