ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Guild seeks Tinubu’s intervention to halt planned cement price hike in January

News Agency Of Nigeria

The professional body of construction experts recalled documented efforts of President Tinubu, when he was Lagos State Governor, to curb building collapses.

Guild seeks Tinubu’s intervention to halt planned cement price hike in January
Guild seeks Tinubu’s intervention to halt planned cement price hike in January

Recommended articles

BCPG, in a statement, said the hike would lead to substandard construction, with the increase in building collapse in the nation.

The statement was signed by the National President, Sulaimon Yusuf and the General Secretary, Adenike Ayanda.

The Guild urged Tinubu to prioritise the safety of Nigerians to prevail over cement manufacturers against the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Guild comprises seven built environment professionals — Surveyors, Town Planners, Architects, Quantity Surveyors, Engineers, Builders and Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

It said there were feelers that cement manufacturers were planning an upward review of cement prices early in January 2024.

“The price of ready-mix concrete will also be increased while the cost of in-situ production of concrete will rise significantly.

“Such an increment, if allowed to take place, will worsen the economic situation of the nation.

“Cement is an essential ingredient in the production of building. Frequency in the increase of its price has impacted negatively in the nation’s housing sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Experience has shown that the high price of cement tends to encourage a reduction in the quality of building production.

“The consequence of this is the emergence of weak buildings that intensifies the occurrence of building collapse.”

The BCPG appealed to President Tinubu to invite cement manufacturers for an urgent discussion to forestall the impending price increase.

“The president needs to interrogate the current N5,700 market price of a 50kg bag of cement, despite the N3,500 price of the product recently promised by one of the cement manufacturers,” it stated.

BCPG said any further increase in cement prices would threaten the ‘Renewed Hope’ Housing Programme of the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Completion of ongoing building projects might be jeopardised by the impending hike in the price of cement.

“Buildings abandoned during the process of construction aggravate the risk of building collapse.

“With the dwindling purchasing power, new buildings might lack patronage and occupants due to high rental value,” the Guild said.

The professional body of construction experts recalled documented efforts of President Tinubu, when he was Lagos State Governor, to curb building collapses.

“It is high time our president paid serious attention to resolving the challenges of building collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Frequent increase in the price of cement is one of these challenges,” the Guild said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is the time to bring your investments home, Otti tells Abia indigenes

This is the time to bring your investments home, Otti tells Abia indigenes

Igbos responsible for major investments in Nigeria - Speaker

Igbos responsible for major investments in Nigeria - Speaker

Ogun's Gov Abiodun signs ₦703.02bn 2024 budget into law

Ogun's Gov Abiodun signs ₦703.02bn 2024 budget into law

Kano Gov reunites parents with their stolen children sold in Anambra, Lagos

Kano Gov reunites parents with their stolen children sold in Anambra, Lagos

Guild seeks Tinubu’s intervention to halt planned cement price hike in January

Guild seeks Tinubu’s intervention to halt planned cement price hike in January

Gov Sule signs Nasarawa's ₦199bn 2024 budget into law

Gov Sule signs Nasarawa's ₦199bn 2024 budget into law

NLNG delivers 3 cooking gas cargoes in December to regulate price, supply

NLNG delivers 3 cooking gas cargoes in December to regulate price, supply

Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms

Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms

Tinubu expresses determination to establish peace in South-East

Tinubu expresses determination to establish peace in South-East

Pulse Sports

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Excited travellers heap praise on Tinubu over transport subsidy

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna [Facebook:NDLEA]]

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna