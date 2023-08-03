ADVERTISEMENT
GSK shuts down operations in Nigeria, to refund shareholders

Nurudeen Shotayo

The company said affected employees will be fairly and responsibly treated.

The company, famous for its products such as Augmentin, Neosporin, Panadol, Sensodyne, Advair, Ventolin, and Theraflu, among others, made this known in a statement on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The statement was sent to the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday and signed by the company secretary, Frederick Ichekwai.

The company, which specialises in healthcare and pharmaceutical products marketing and distribution, noted that its parent company, GSK Plc UK, has expressed commitment to halt the commercialisation of its prescription medicines and vaccines through its Nigerian subsidiary.

It, however, assured its over 290 employees and shareholders that all necessary legal proceedings would be met regarding their entitlements.

The statement read: "In our published Q2 results we disclosed that the GSK UK Group has informed GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC of its strategic intent to cease commercialization of its prescription medicines and vaccines in Nigeria through the GSK local operating companies and transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products,” the statement reads.

“The Haleon Group has also separately informed the Board of its intent to terminate its distribution agreement in the coming months and to appoint a third-party distributor in Nigeria for the supply of its consumer healthcare products.

“For the above reasons, and having, together with GSK UK, evaluated various other options, the Board of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc has concluded that there is no alternative but to cease operations.

“Today we are briefing our employees whom we will treat fairly, respectfully and with care, meeting all applicable legal and consultation requirements.

“The Board is conscious that shareholders will have many questions; we have been working assiduously with our professional advisors to agree on next steps and we will be shortly submitting to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a draft Scheme of Arrangement which may, if approved, see shareholders other than GSK UK, receive an accelerated cash distribution and return of capital.

“The Board acknowledges the support of the GSK Group in its intentions to make this possible, full details of which we hope to publish shortly. In the meantime, however, we cannot give you assurance of the final terms of any scheme, or that any scheme will be approved by the SEC or by shareholders.

“Shareholders are advised to seek professional advice and continue to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares until a further announcement is made.

