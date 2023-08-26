ADVERTISEMENT
Groups advise Tinubu to appoint Dauda Adamu as minister of youth

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also stated that Adamu was a founding youth member of the APC and has been immersed in its service on daily basis and via critical assignments.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

The groups gave the advice in an open letter to President Tinubu, signed by the National Chairman, APC National Stakeholders Forum, Malam Abdullahi Aliyu-Katsina.

The groups include the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Stability Project and the Coalition for National Spread and Balanced Representation.

Other are the Forum of Special Assistants to the APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, the APC National Stakeholders Forum and Voice of APC Youths Worldwide.

Aliyu-Katsina said the advice was necessitated by patriotism, allegiance to the interest of the Nigerian youth, fidelity to democracy and good governance as well as loyalty to the APC.

He noted that Adamu, who hails from Taraba state, epitomises the unity and hope of the Nigerian youth, from the North and South, home and abroad, men and women, political and apolitical.

He also said that Adamu was a unifying youth figure with multicultural social intelligence and ability to blend and work with the youth from all parts of Nigeria and across diverse endeavours.

Mr Adamu’s growth is impacted by Your Excellency’s mentorship dating back to your time as Governor of Lagos State in the early 2000s.

“During that time, you appointed Adamu a one-day Governor of Lagos State when his Secondary School (Lagos State Model College, Badore), produced the first female Spelling Bee champion.

“Tht appointment was part of your youth mentorship initiative whose beneficiaries rank among the best brains in the country to date.”

Similarly, Aliyu-Katsina said that Adamu was best suited, equipped, and prepared to represent the youth community on President Tinubu’s cabinet.

He added that his political, social, and professional credentials and his contributions to the APC and the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign, bolster his credibility for appointment as Minister of Youth.

“His social base traverses ethnic and religious diversities, domestic and foreign domains, gender hemispheres, formal and informal sectors of the society. His competence is broad based and multidimensional.

“He has tremendous intelligence, work ethic, motivation, spirit, intuition, and dynamism necessary to oversee, coordinate, and accomplish the vision and policies of the government through the youth constituency.”

“In particular, he served as Special Assistant to the APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Council.

“Similarly, he also served in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, the APC National Convention, and multitudes of APC support groups, Primary Election and Congress committees in several States and the FCT. ”

