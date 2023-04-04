Group wants Yari to emerge as Senate President of 10th national assembly

The National Convener of the group, Mr Salisu Sabo, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

He described Yari as another strong contender that has joined the race for the Senate presidency.

Sabo said Sen. Yari is not only the most qualified for the office of the Senate President but committed to national development compared to other aspirants in the race.

According to him, the party’s leadership and its President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, should without hesitation consider Yari as Senate President for credibility.

“Senator Yari is not only known as an old honey in the Executive leadership of Nigeria and to a very large extent, he is also a leader who naturally commands respect.

“Harping on national interests of peace, stability and unity, Senator Yari should be appointed with the position of the Senate President.

“But most importantly because of his wealth of experience in the Senate, leadership skills and good relationships with all parts of the country spread across all the state capitals of the federation.

“And in recognition for his Parliamentary leadership prowess, and for his awe-inspiring ability to manage people of all ages, social and political strata,” he said.

