The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group wants Yari to emerge as Senate President of 10th national assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group says Yari is committed to national development compared to other aspirants in the race.

Gov Abdulaziz Yari (TheWillNigeria)
Gov Abdulaziz Yari (TheWillNigeria)

Recommended articles

The National Convener of the group, Mr Salisu Sabo, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

He described Yari as another strong contender that has joined the race for the Senate presidency.

Sabo said Sen. Yari is not only the most qualified for the office of the Senate President but committed to national development compared to other aspirants in the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the party’s leadership and its President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, should without hesitation consider Yari as Senate President for credibility.

“Senator Yari is not only known as an old honey in the Executive leadership of Nigeria and to a very large extent, he is also a leader who naturally commands respect.

“Harping on national interests of peace, stability and unity, Senator Yari should be appointed with the position of the Senate President.

“But most importantly because of his wealth of experience in the Senate, leadership skills and good relationships with all parts of the country spread across all the state capitals of the federation.

“And in recognition for his Parliamentary leadership prowess, and for his awe-inspiring ability to manage people of all ages, social and political strata,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the convener described Sen. Yari as a leader who is not only widely respected by the political leadership of Nigeria, but on collective prosperity and consultative leadership.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group wants Yari to emerge as Senate President of 10th national assembly

Group wants Yari to emerge as Senate President of 10th national assembly

NCC denies cellphone tracking, leakage allegations

NCC denies cellphone tracking, leakage allegations

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Your claim is malicious - Peter Obi reacts to FG's treason allegation against him

Your claim is malicious - Peter Obi reacts to FG's treason allegation against him

BREAKING: Peter Obi responds to treason allegations by FG

BREAKING: Peter Obi responds to treason allegations by FG

INEC urges political parties to inspect election materials in LGAs

INEC urges political parties to inspect election materials in LGAs

8 lawmakers will return to Anambra Assembly

8 lawmakers will return to Anambra Assembly

You can't win even if INEC cancels Rivers election 25,000 times, Wike tells Tonye Cole

You can't win even if INEC cancels Rivers election 25,000 times, Wike tells Tonye Cole

Group asks Akpabio to contest for Senate Presidency, urges support from APC

Group asks Akpabio to contest for Senate Presidency, urges support from APC

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday