ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group urges ECOWAS to extend time for dialogue with Niger coupists

News Agency Of Nigeria

She also urged the military ruler of Niger Republic to be opened to dialogue and avoid war that would bring more problems to its citizens and west Africa at large.

Group urges ECOWAS to extend time for dialogue with Niger coupists [Arab News]
Group urges ECOWAS to extend time for dialogue with Niger coupists [Arab News]

Recommended articles

The group which made the call at a news conference on Sunday in Kaduna, also called on President Bola Tinubu as leader of ECOWAS, to continue using diplomatic negotiations, not war.

Chairman of the group, Fareeda Umar-Bakori, stated that Nigeria and Niger Republic had enjoyed good relationship over the years, supporting each other on critical issues of national security.

“Both Nigeria and Niger based diplomatic relations upon non- interference in the internal affairs of the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any military intervention against Niger will unavoidably and directly affect Northern Nigeria by worsening and further destabilising the region which has been plagued by insecurity.

”It may also lead to humanitarian crises, as Nigeriens will migrate to northern states if the war intensifies,” she said.

According to her, war against Niger Republic will have many interested parties seeking to advance their dominance on Africa, not its development.

She also urged the military ruler of Niger Republic to be opened to dialogue and avoid war that would bring more problems to its citizens and west Africa at large.

“We believe peace is always better than war,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Military junta in Niger detained President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and toppled the democratically elected government in the country.

This made the West African nations under ECOWAS, to finalise a plan to intervene militarily in Niger to reverse the coup after trying other peaceful means.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bazoum told us his side of the story, ECOWAS delegation to Niger

Bazoum told us his side of the story, ECOWAS delegation to Niger

Suspend plans for military intervention in Niger, ex-lawmaker advises ECOWAS

Suspend plans for military intervention in Niger, ex-lawmaker advises ECOWAS

NDLEA intercepts fake $20m on Lokoja-Abuja Highway

NDLEA intercepts fake $20m on Lokoja-Abuja Highway

Group urges ECOWAS to extend time for dialogue with Niger coupists

Group urges ECOWAS to extend time for dialogue with Niger coupists

NDLEA recovers hard drugs worth N4.8b during raid on Lagos warehouse

NDLEA recovers hard drugs worth N4.8b during raid on Lagos warehouse

Tinubu must step on toes to achieve ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda – APC chieftain

Tinubu must step on toes to achieve ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda – APC chieftain

Divergent views trail why some men do not cook

Divergent views trail why some men do not cook

Experts urge FG to subsidise CNG vehicle conversions

Experts urge FG to subsidise CNG vehicle conversions

Family petitions IGP over killing of breadwinner, demands ₦200m compensation

Family petitions IGP over killing of breadwinner, demands ₦200m compensation

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries