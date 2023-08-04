ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group unveils platform to advance gender inclusion, women’s voices

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group noted that they identified a gap which is the lack of female representation as a result of less room to develop their own democratically engineered solutions to security challenges.

Group unveils platform to advance gender inclusion, women’s voices
Group unveils platform to advance gender inclusion, women’s voices

Recommended articles

The platform was established with support from the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Nigeria Office in Abuja. Dr Daniel Mann, Resident Representative, FES said it was in pursuit of this objective that the women’s platform on security sector reform and governance in Nigeria was inaugurated.

According to Mann, FES has been working over the past five to 10 years to establish a space where practitioners from state agencies, civil society and security agencies can synergise and exchange their own views on the different security challenges of Nigeria.

He said that another gap identified is the lack of female representation as a result of less room to develop their own democratically engineered solutions to security challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was why FES together with other partners came together to specifically bring women in these spaces together.

“Today, we as an organisation are very happy and very humbled by the fact that after so many years of work, we can now say this national platform of security sector reform and governance is established and brought to the interests of the public.”

“If there are any issues pertaining to security and specifically to women, there is a platform for exchange, there is also a platform where voices should be amplified, to make them heard, ”he said.

Also speaking, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther said the platform was piloted under an EU funded ‘Security for All Project’ in the wider ECOWAS region and is now part of FES’s Democratic Participation as a contribution to stabilisation in Africa’s Conflict Regions’ ,funded by the German Federal Foreign Office.

Gunther said “the platform has already been instrumental in bringing together women in four out of the six geopolitical zones for a series women-only Civil-Military-Relation exchange programs,.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between female actors in civil society and those working in state institutions and security outfits, be it military or police.

“The overall goal of this cooperation between the Federal Foreign Office and FES is that “Civil society actors, parliaments and political parties feed democratically developed courses of action and policy recommendations into national and regional processes of political decision-making, thereby strengthening democracies and reducing risks to stability,”

”We must ensure that women peace and security is advanced in policy documents, particularly in the new agenda for peace, and it is not enough for everyone to proclaim women peace and security as a priority. We have to make it one.

“In future, this platform will ensure that “women’s voices and perspectives are integrated and amplified in the public debate on Nigeria security sector reform,” she said.

Also contributing, Dr Joseph Ochogwu , the Director- General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution(IPCR) commended FES and its partners for initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by Dr Bosede Awodola,Director ,National Peace Academy, IPCR,said the platform would help women to be more active in finding solution to the problem of insecurity in Nigeria. He advised that the platform be opened to contributions from stakeholders as well as ensure internal inclusiveness by reaching those at the grassroots level.

He also called for awareness creation to encourage the participation of more stakeholders so that women would have the knowledge of what their responsibilities in the security sector. Giving an overview of the SSRG platform, Dr Asmau Leo, Coordinator of the women platform said SSRG is a coalition of women only Nongovernmental, Non partisan Organisation.

Leo said it was established on the basis and the need to contribute to filling the gaps that existed in terms of women’s participation and representation to ensure gender-sensitive security. She added that it would also create alliances for lobbying towards the implementation of various policy frameworks on women, peace and security agenda/ sector reform and governance.

She said the platform would empower women groups with knowledge to help bridge the gaps through inclusive political dialogue that promotes mutual understanding.

She said it would improve monitoring and observation processes to ensure that women’s perspectives and needs are integrated in accordance with existing normative frameworks at the National, Global(United Nations), Continental(AU) and Sub- regional levels(ECOWAS) among others .

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman

Thousands of citizens in Niger Republic rally in support of military coup

Thousands of citizens in Niger Republic rally in support of military coup

APC youth leader, Israel hails Tinubu for nominating youths

APC youth leader, Israel hails Tinubu for nominating youths

Rep tasks security agencies to rescue kidnapped woman in viral video

Rep tasks security agencies to rescue kidnapped woman in viral video

‘Cesspit of corruption’ —  PDP mocks APC for appointing Ganduje as Chairman

‘Cesspit of corruption’ —  PDP mocks APC for appointing Ganduje as Chairman

ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger amidst political crisis

ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger amidst political crisis

Kano Govt. frowns at BUK’s increase of students’ registration fees

Kano Govt. frowns at BUK’s increase of students’ registration fees

Police commence patrol on 2nd Niger bridge

Police commence patrol on 2nd Niger bridge

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions