Group tasks Osun govt on pragmatic approach to execution of projects

The Osun Mastermind, an NGO, has advised the Osun government to adopt pragmatic approach and involve stakeholders for transparency in execution of awarded projects.

Its Executive Director, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, gave the advise at a news conference on Monday in Osogbo, and called for more monitoring mechanism towards ensuring delivery of quality projects.

Oyedokun-Alli said there was need to ensure strict monitoring and compliance by engaging stakeholders in most of its policy decisions, noting that such would be of great advantage for effective implementation purposes.

The group, he said, was dissatisfied with some projects handled by the state government with most of such yet to be functional, especially the boreholes water projects.

“It is worthy of note that most of the boreholes in the state recently had a component of the contract in which supply of power generating sets were just delivered in the early parts of July.

“We want to also advise the state government to ensure in its drive to implement a local content policy in government procurement,”Oyedokun -Alli said.

According to him, the present administration must ensure that it does a proper assessment of intended projects before embarking on them.

“This is to ensure that the state does not continue to execute projects that are not in tandem with new developmental realities and needs of the societies that make up the State.

