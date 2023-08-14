ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group tasks Osun govt on pragmatic approach to execution of projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Executive director of NGO stated that there was need to ensure strict monitoring and compliance by engaging stakeholders in most of its policy decisions, noting that such would be of great advantage for effective implementation purposes.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Recommended articles

Its Executive Director, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, gave the advise at a news conference on Monday in Osogbo, and called for more monitoring mechanism towards ensuring delivery of quality projects.

Oyedokun-Alli said there was need to ensure strict monitoring and compliance by engaging stakeholders in most of its policy decisions, noting that such would be of great advantage for effective implementation purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group, he said, was dissatisfied with some projects handled by the state government with most of such yet to be functional, especially the boreholes water projects.

“It is worthy of note that most of the boreholes in the state recently had a component of the contract in which supply of power generating sets were just delivered in the early parts of July.

“We want to also advise the state government to ensure in its drive to implement a local content policy in government procurement,”Oyedokun -Alli said.

According to him, the present administration must ensure that it does a proper assessment of intended projects before embarking on them.

This is to ensure that the state does not continue to execute projects that are not in tandem with new developmental realities and needs of the societies that make up the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyedokun-Alli, called for robost engagement of key stakeholders in policy decisions for effective implementation of strategic plans by the state government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger coup leaders vow to prosecute Bazoum for high treason

Niger coup leaders vow to prosecute Bazoum for high treason

Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

Uzodimma’s choice of female running mate, proof of commitment to gender balance – Ex-lawmaker

Uzodimma’s choice of female running mate, proof of commitment to gender balance – Ex-lawmaker

Coconut farmers, processors seeks FG’s support

Coconut farmers, processors seeks FG’s support

2,000 Tuberculosis cases detected in H1 2023 in Plateau – NTBLCP

2,000 Tuberculosis cases detected in H1 2023 in Plateau – NTBLCP

Group tasks Osun govt on pragmatic approach to execution of projects

Group tasks Osun govt on pragmatic approach to execution of projects

NNPCL sponsors 60 petroleum scientists for sequence stratigraphy workshop at ABU

NNPCL sponsors 60 petroleum scientists for sequence stratigraphy workshop at ABU

COAS tasks Nigerian Army on efficient data management, record keeping

COAS tasks Nigerian Army on efficient data management, record keeping

AU holds meeting to address Niger coup

AU holds meeting to address Niger coup

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE