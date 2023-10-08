ADVERTISEMENT
Group calls on Tinubu to shame detractors over CSU certificate saga

News Agency Of Nigeria



Atiku Abubakar asked Supreme Court for leave to file fresh evidence against Tinubu over CSU certificate discrepancies [Twitter:@SolaPage]
Atiku Abubakar asked Supreme Court for leave to file fresh evidence against Tinubu over CSU certificate discrepancies [Twitter:@SolaPage]

Shalom Olaseni Chairman of UGRFP, said on Sunday in a statement that as a concerned group, they have been monitoring the whole event surrounding Tinubu’s certificate authenticity.

Olaseni said that the issue had attracted so much attention in the media space both locally and internationally.

Now is the appropriate time for the President to provide every proof that his certificate was genuinely acquired,” he said.

Olaseni said that Nigeria’s democracy would be dragged in the mud if the controversy was not resolved.

“In this regard, we call upon President Tinubu to forthrightly present his side of the matter.

“The President, as a custodian of our national leadership, owes it to the Nigerian people to provide irrefutable evidence that validates the authenticity of his educational qualifications.

“Transparency is not a mere expectation, it is an imperative for the sustenance of trust and confidence in our leadership.

“The implications of allowing this controversy to persist without resolution will extend beyond the realm of political intrigue and into the very core of our democratic principles,’’ Olaseni said.

According to the UGRFP chairman, by failing to address allegations of this magnitude, the president risks sending a message that integrity and accountability can be compromised with impunity.

Olaseni further said that allowing such allegations to slide would project the image of the country in a negative light.

“As Nigeria seeks to play an increasingly prominent role on the international stage, it is paramount that our leaders demonstrate the highest standards of integrity and accountability,’’ Olaseni added.

He, however, appealed to the National Assembly to critically address the issue, adding that a thorough and fair investigation within a period would ensure justice, the nation’s commitment to the rule of law and transparency.

The chairman also warned those exploiting the situation, especially on social media platforms, to beware.

According to him, decorum is profitable to direct, and circumspection is wisdom in the face of half-truths and blurry narratives.

He said that the reputation of the country was dependent on the collective ability to address the allegations surrounding the saga with absolute transparency and integrity.

“We believe that the truth must be unveiled for the sake of our nation’s unity, credibility and the faith our citizens placed in the country.

“Mr President must be accorded a right of reply and remains adjudged by the presumption of regularity and innocence of the allegations against him.

“It is only a court of competent jurisdiction that can adjudicate on this matter,’’ the chairman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

