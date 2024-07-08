Gov’s aide, commissioner divided over Pulse report on abandoned Ogun fire station

Pulse had recently reported that the facility built to complement the construction of the Agbara-Atan road and facilitate emergency response has been under lock and key since Governor Abiodun commissioned it in February 2023.

After the ceremonial inauguration, the state government failed to provide an ambulance, a fire truck, and other equipment the station needed to begin operation.

Contradictory explanations

Responding to Pulse’s inquiry on why the station has been inoperative since its inauguration, Efuwape said the state government just employed firefighters who would work at the station.

“There cannot be anybody working there when we just employed people to work there and they are still under training,” she said.

But Ojo, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abiodun on New Media cited a different reason for inactivity at the station.

In his response to the report, Ojo blamed an ongoing road construction in the area for non-operation at the facility.

“We appreciate your kind notification regarding this matter. The current delay in commencing operations at the fire service station can be attributed to the extensive road infrastructure development on the Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road,” Ojo said.

He, therefore pleaded with residents of the area and promised the fire station would commence operation immediately after the completion of the road work.

“Once this crucial road project reaches completion, the fire service station will be fully operational, effectively safeguarding the welfare and security of the residents and business establishments in the Agbara, Lusada, and Igbesa regions. Your understanding and patience during this period of progress are deeply valued,” Ojo promised.