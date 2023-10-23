Governor Yahaya Bello denies alleged assassination attempt on his life

Addressing newsmen in the evening of Sunday, Bello explained the incident on Lokoja-Abuja Highway as a mere altercation between his security details and some military personnel at a check point.

But his Information Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement, alleged assassination attempt on the governor’s life along the Lokoja-Abuja Road around 4.20pm, Sunday. Fanwo had claimed that the assassins were in military uniforms during the attack, which was repelled by security men attached to the governor.

A contrary statement in Lokoja by Bello’s Media Aide, Onogwu Mohammed, said: “What happened along the Lokoja-Abuja road was a minor disagreement between the security details attached to him and some military personnel providing security on the road''.

In an interview granted to newsmen a few moments ago at his residence in Abuja, Bello stated that there was no attempt whatsoever on his life.

He clarified that while there was a minor fracas between men of the Nigerian Police Force attached to his convoy and those of a military unit manning the highways, it was in the course of both units performing their lawful security duties.

The governor commended the security agencies for their joint contributions to the improved security of lives and property enjoyed by the residents of Kogi.

Bello, however, called on the high command of the agencies involved to investigate overzealousness or unprofessional conduct by any of their men involved in the incident and apply the necessary sanctions.