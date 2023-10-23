ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Yahaya Bello denies alleged assassination attempt on his life

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, Bello stated that there was no attempt whatsoever on his life.

Yahaya Bello [Twitter:DailyPost]
Yahaya Bello [Twitter:DailyPost]

Recommended articles

Addressing newsmen in the evening of Sunday, Bello explained the incident on Lokoja-Abuja Highway as a mere altercation between his security details and some military personnel at a check point.

But his Information Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement, alleged assassination attempt on the governor’s life along the Lokoja-Abuja Road around 4.20pm, Sunday. Fanwo had claimed that the assassins were in military uniforms during the attack, which was repelled by security men attached to the governor.

A contrary statement in Lokoja by Bello’s Media Aide, Onogwu Mohammed, said: “What happened along the Lokoja-Abuja road was a minor disagreement between the security details attached to him and some military personnel providing security on the road''.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview granted to newsmen a few moments ago at his residence in Abuja, Bello stated that there was no attempt whatsoever on his life.

He clarified that while there was a minor fracas between men of the Nigerian Police Force attached to his convoy and those of a military unit manning the highways, it was in the course of both units performing their lawful security duties.

The governor commended the security agencies for their joint contributions to the improved security of lives and property enjoyed by the residents of Kogi.

Bello, however, called on the high command of the agencies involved to investigate overzealousness or unprofessional conduct by any of their men involved in the incident and apply the necessary sanctions.

The governor also called on residents of Kogi to ignore any attempt by political profiteers to use the incident to unsettle the polity as the state’s 2023 governorship elections slated for November 11 drew nearer. He assured the state of both his safety and the adequacy of security arrangements to ensure that the elections were peaceful, free and fair.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges

Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges

Political giants arrive in smiles as Supreme Court hears appeals against Tinubu

Political giants arrive in smiles as Supreme Court hears appeals against Tinubu

Supreme Court begins hearing appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM

Supreme Court begins hearing appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM

We'll continue to pursue development initiatives for the people - Gov Bago

We'll continue to pursue development initiatives for the people - Gov Bago

Matawalle allegedly embezzled billions via failed airport project – Zamfara Govt shows receipts

Matawalle allegedly embezzled billions via failed airport project – Zamfara Govt shows receipts

Fuel supply in Gaza set to run out in 3 days - UN agency

Fuel supply in Gaza set to run out in 3 days - UN agency

FCT Police commence investigation into alleged attack on Yahaya Bello

FCT Police commence investigation into alleged attack on Yahaya Bello

Akpabio promises strong bilateral parliamentary relations with Angola

Akpabio promises strong bilateral parliamentary relations with Angola

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners