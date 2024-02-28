ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Sanwo-Olu swears in 5 new Lagos Permanent Secretaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the new permanent secretaries to rededicate themselves and give their best at all times.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

The ceremony which was held on Wednesday was attended by top government officials alongside family and friends of the appointees. He urged the new appointees to see the elevation as a reminder to work harder and stay dedicated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on January 31, the governor announced the appointment of Ayodele Somide as Permanent Secretary, Infrastructure, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite, as Permanent Secretary of Drainage Services.

Others are; Fatai Audu as PS Agriculture while Lyla Oki is PS Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission.

"Your dedication, hard work, and your commitment are crucial to your elevation to this pivotal level of permanent secretary.

“Undoubtedly, this appointment comes with a substantial responsibility with lots of expectations.

"As you celebrate your elevation, let me also bring to mind that the people of Lagos have placed their trust in this administration, it is expected that we deliver a greater Lagos.

“No citizen of our great state should feel marginalised; your dedication, knowledge and vision are the bedrock upon which these policies and the programme are executed. We believe you’re part of,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the new permanent secretaries to rededicate themselves and give their best at all times, towards ensuring the implementation of government policies.

“Especially with the hardship, you all should propagate everything we stand for in Lagos State which is integrity and transparency.

“Expectations are high, we need to cushion the effect of the hardship,” the governor stated.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, read the citation for the five newly sworn-in officials. Oki gave the appreciation speech, applauding Gov. Sanwo-Olu for finding them worthy.

