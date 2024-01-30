ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor emphasised that these projects were part of his administration’s commitment to making rural living more enjoyable.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]
The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Monday in Kaduna, marking a significant step towards enhancing connectivity in the seemingly neglected Sabon Tasha region. In addition to this, Sani initiated the construction of a 35-kilometre road connecting Gadar Gayan in Igabi Local Government with Gwaraji and Maraban Kujama in Chikun LGA.

The governor emphasised that these projects were part of his administration’s commitment to narrowing the gap between rural and urban areas, making rural living more enjoyable.

Flanked by his Deputy Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Sani highlighted the immediate employment opportunities generated by these initiatives, especially benefiting the communities along the 35-kilometer road.

He projected that upon completion in 12 months, the road would link farming communities to markets, significantly aiding agricultural productivity. Sani said, “Our government is determined to facilitate commerce and opportunities through the provision of good road networks,”

“Igabi and Chikun LGAS have huge agricultural potentials, hence we are committed to giving our local farmers the necessary support required to boost their yields and market their produce.” Sani assured that the construction process would create job opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.

Moreover, he emphasised the positive impact on safety and reduced post-harvest losses for farmers in towns and communities along the route.

The Chairman of Chikun LGA, Salasi Musa, said that the road projects would have a positive impact on the economy and lives of thousands of people in Sabon Tasha, Juji, and adjoining communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

