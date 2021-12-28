RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Obiano inaugurates Awka Township Stadium

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obiano says the stadium is one of the legacy projects of his administration.

Awka Township Stadium [NAN]
Awka Township Stadium [NAN]

Anambra's Governor Willie Obiano inaugurated the Awka Township Stadium on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The stadium is installed with an eight-lane Poly Unit Premium tartan track while the football pitch is built with hybrid synthetic pitch.

Obiano said at the inauguration that he was glad to have built the facility which he would bequeath as one of the legacy projects of his administration to the people of Anambra

The final match of the 2021 Academicals Cup was played at the stadium after the inauguration.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki says he has no problem forgiving Tony Kabaka

Obaseki says he has no problem forgiving Tony Kabaka

Itunu Babalola's family reject autopsy, demand justice

Itunu Babalola's family reject autopsy, demand justice

Chief of Air Staff urges sustained assaults on criminals

Chief of Air Staff urges sustained assaults on criminals

Governor Obiano inaugurates Awka Township Stadium

Governor Obiano inaugurates Awka Township Stadium

130 years after: Researchers declare Bishop Ajayi Crowther a `national hero’

130 years after: Researchers declare Bishop Ajayi Crowther a `national hero’

Borrowing by Buhari government 'nothing short of madness' - Moghalu

Borrowing by Buhari government 'nothing short of madness' - Moghalu

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Nigeria records 859 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Monday

Nigeria records 859 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Monday

Adesina says President Buhari can win Boko Haram war before he leaves office

Adesina says President Buhari can win Boko Haram war before he leaves office

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken.