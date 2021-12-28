Anambra's Governor Willie Obiano inaugurated the Awka Township Stadium on Tuesday.
Governor Obiano inaugurates Awka Township Stadium
Obiano says the stadium is one of the legacy projects of his administration.
The stadium is installed with an eight-lane Poly Unit Premium tartan track while the football pitch is built with hybrid synthetic pitch.
Obiano said at the inauguration that he was glad to have built the facility which he would bequeath as one of the legacy projects of his administration to the people of Anambra
The final match of the 2021 Academicals Cup was played at the stadium after the inauguration.
