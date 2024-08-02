ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor described the development in the state as unfortunate.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Recommended articles

The governor, who announced the curfew in a state broadcast, described the development in the state as unfortunate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, however, approved that the curfew be relaxed on Friday for two and half hours to enable worshipers to attend the Juma’a prayer in the mosque.

“To ensure the return of peace and stability, we announced the 24-hour curfew.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, for Friday the curfew will be relaxed between noon and 2:30 pm to allow people to attend Friday prayer in the Mosque.

“The situation in which the peaceful demonstration turned violent characterised by destruction and looting is totally unaccepted and it is not in our culture, therefore, we will not be allowed it to continue unabated.

“Together with security agencies, we will continue to study the situation and take appropriate action to safeguard the lives and property of the people against miscreants and hoodlums across the state,” Namadi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

IED blast kills 1, injures 11 during protest in Borno State

IED blast kills 1, injures 11 during protest in Borno State

Parents cry out for youths to end nationwide protest, despite ongoing hardship

Parents cry out for youths to end nationwide protest, despite ongoing hardship

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Otedola voices support for Tinubu administration's key banking sector reforms

Otedola voices support for Tinubu administration's key banking sector reforms

Nigerians are sore losers —  Dapo Abiodun berates protesters

Nigerians are sore losers —  Dapo Abiodun berates protesters

Carry out your protest according to rule of law - Wike urges FCT residents

Carry out your protest according to rule of law - Wike urges FCT residents

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

KASU lecturers threaten 2-week warning strike over welfare concerns [Daily Nigerian]

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger in 2023

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger last year - Africa most affected

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes [Vanguard]

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes