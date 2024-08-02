Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

The governor, who announced the curfew in a state broadcast, described the development in the state as unfortunate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, however, approved that the curfew be relaxed on Friday for two and half hours to enable worshipers to attend the Juma’a prayer in the mosque.

“To ensure the return of peace and stability, we announced the 24-hour curfew.

“However, for Friday the curfew will be relaxed between noon and 2:30 pm to allow people to attend Friday prayer in the Mosque.

“The situation in which the peaceful demonstration turned violent characterised by destruction and looting is totally unaccepted and it is not in our culture, therefore, we will not be allowed it to continue unabated.