Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle has granted amnesty to seven bandits who vowed to stop engaging in criminal activities in the state.

The governor's spokesperson, Zailani Bappa, said the seven bandits 'softened' and surrendered their weapons at the Government House on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The state's Commissioner for Security Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, who presented the bandits to the governor said they willingly took the decision to accept the peace offered by the government and will accept to be re-integrated into the society.

"Governor Matawalle accepted their resolve as they took an oath with the Holy Quran not to either go back to their past ways or become informants for their former colleagues who have yet to key into the peace process," the statement said.

Traditional rulers and Islamic clerics present at Thursday's presentation also took turns to advice the bandits on how to live in peace and harmony with the society.

The surrendered weapons were handed over to the Zamfara State Police Command.

As part of efforts to fight banditry in Zamfara, Matawalle's administration has made it a policy to extend an olive branch to bandits who are willing to give up a life of crime.

The policy has been noted to have significantly reduced the frequency of bloody attacks in the state, even though it's still considered inadequate by critics.

Other state governments in the northern region troubled by bandit activities have employed a similar approach with varying success.