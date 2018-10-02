Governor Lalong meets security chiefs over Jos killings

news

Plateau governor Simon Lalong on Monday met with heads of security agencies over the recent skirmishes in some parts of Jos North Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the meeting was to review the prevailing security situation in the affected areas.

A source from the meeting told NAN that the governor charged security agencies to exhibit utmost professionalism in the course of their duty and observe rules of engagement while restoring law and order.

It also quoted the governor as advising Plateau residents to avoid rumour mongering that could lead to further confusion in the state capital.

He also advised them to be security conscious and report suspicions movements in the vicinity to security agencies

Among security chiefs at the meeting were Mr Undie Adie, Police Commissioner, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Mr Babagana Bulama, Director, State Security Service, and Maj. Gen. Steven Go’ar (Rtd), Commander, Operation Rainbow.