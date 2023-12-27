ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Eno declares January 2 work-free for New year thanksgiving service

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also called on all Akwa Ibom residents to turn out en masse as a people united under one God for the service.

Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]
Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service is scheduled to take place at the International Christian Worship Centre, Uyo. Eno made this known while speaking at his hometown, Ikot Ekpene Udo, in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area on Tuesday.

He spoke during the maiden edition of Nsit Ubium Day. He called on all Akwa Ibom residents to turn out en masse as a people united under one God for the service.

Don’t forget that on the second of January, we will be having Akwa Ibom New Year Service at the International Christian Worship Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The International Worship Centre is ready. We have declared a work-free day for all Akwa Ibom people to come and worship and commit the year into God’s hand,” Eno said.

He urged that the unity and progress recorded in the state should be sustained through collective efforts. Eno said that the service would be a platform to bring Akwa Ibom people together to strengthen peace and unity of the state.

The governor renewed his pledge to work for the unity and prosperity of the state and to justify the confidence of the electorate on him. He thanked his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, other political stakeholders, royal fathers, religious leaders and others for efforts to develop the state.

I thank all of you for coming here today. This is like a unity event, bringing all of us together, in this small village of Ikot Ekpene Udo.

“By coming out like this, you are placing a greater responsibility on our shoulders, because to whom much is given, much is expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you come out like this, you are affirming what God used you to do on March 18, to elect us into office.

“We cannot take it for granted. By the grace of God, we will continue to work to develop every nook and cranny of this state.

“We will continue to respect our traditional institution, we will continue to build unity across all the local government areas,” the governor pledged.

In his remarks, former Gov. Emmanuel praised Eno for using the event to promote love, peace and harmony in the state. The former governor urged Akwa Ibom people to continue to pray for Eno’s administration for success.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget

Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget

Governor Eno declares January 2 work-free for New year thanksgiving service

Governor Eno declares January 2 work-free for New year thanksgiving service

Governor Akeredolu died in Germany due to complications from prostate cancer

Governor Akeredolu died in Germany due to complications from prostate cancer

Akeredolu’s death huge loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria - Ooni of Ife

Akeredolu’s death huge loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria - Ooni of Ife

Gov Mbah signs Enugu State’s 2024 budget into law within 2 weeks

Gov Mbah signs Enugu State’s 2024 budget into law within 2 weeks

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

3 reasons countries around the world want to break up with the dollar

3 reasons countries around the world want to break up with the dollar

FCCPC slams $110m fine on British American Tobacco Nigeria for multiple violations

FCCPC slams $110m fine on British American Tobacco Nigeria for multiple violations

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries