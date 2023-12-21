ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The holiday would begin on Friday, December 22 and end on January 1.

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State [Daily Post]
Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Thursday in Minna.

Ibrahim said that the holiday would begin on Friday, December 22 and end on January 1.

He stated that food stuff would be given to government officials for onward distribution to the less privileged in their localities and wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't stay in Minna, go and share foods with the poor people in your local government areas and wards," Ibrahim quoted Bago as saying.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB blames registration fee hike on cashless policy

JAMB blames registration fee hike on cashless policy

World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification

World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification

Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated

Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated

Tinubu approves school feeding project to get children back in classrooms

Tinubu approves school feeding project to get children back in classrooms

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers

Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers

Remi Tinubu's pet project donates ₦100k each to 250 elderly people in Nasarawa

Remi Tinubu's pet project donates ₦100k each to 250 elderly people in Nasarawa

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

Pastor Kumuyi affirms traditional marriage values amidst global Development

Pastor Kumuyi affirms traditional marriage values amidst global Development

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

According to Cardoso, the apprehension surrounding Emefiele's policy end date triggered widespread hoarding, as many feared that the old notes would lose legal tender status.

Many are hoarding – CBN's Cardoso blames naira scarcity on Emefiele

Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Proscribed leader of IPOV, Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers. [Channels TV]

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda