Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers
The holiday would begin on Friday, December 22 and end on January 1.
Recommended articles
This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Thursday in Minna.
Ibrahim said that the holiday would begin on Friday, December 22 and end on January 1.
He stated that food stuff would be given to government officials for onward distribution to the less privileged in their localities and wards.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Don't stay in Minna, go and share foods with the poor people in your local government areas and wards," Ibrahim quoted Bago as saying.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
JAMB blames registration fee hike on cashless policy
World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification
Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated
Tinubu approves school feeding project to get children back in classrooms
Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices
Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers
Remi Tinubu's pet project donates ₦100k each to 250 elderly people in Nasarawa
Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict
Pastor Kumuyi affirms traditional marriage values amidst global Development
Pulse Sports
Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches
The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate
UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?
Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson
Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY
Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool
ADVERTISEMENT