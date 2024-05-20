Governor Alia vows to build flyover in Otukpo as he celebrates 58th birthday

Alia stated this at a dinner to mark his 58th birthday anniversary at the Government House in Makurdi.

He said the people of Benue South Senatorial District, also known as Idoma nation, would soon have a flyover in Otukpo, its headquarters.

The governor said his administration was determined to develop the state, currently enjoying relative peace. He said that most of the displaced farmers had returned to their farms, promising that more effort would be put in to enhance the peace.

"I am a lover of peace and the common man on the street can testify that Benue is now enjoying relative peace. The renewed hope agenda which is propelled by the President continues to shine its light on the state.

"This is made possible through the instrumentality of the president and his vice who are ensuring that the state enjoys peace and regains its status as the food basket of the nation.

"You will be amazed at the level of work we will do in the next six months in this government because I am because you are.

"The stones have been rolled away and Benue will move from grace to grace. The people of Zone C, especially in Otukpo, will soon have a flyover. Benue must be on development radar.

"We will continue to work for the masses of Benue State and this gives me reason to work more. We have no option than to develop Benue," he said.

