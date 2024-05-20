ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Alia vows to build flyover in Otukpo as he celebrates 58th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said his administration was determined to develop the state.

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [BSG]
Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Recommended articles

Alia stated this at a dinner to mark his 58th birthday anniversary at the Government House in Makurdi.

He said the people of Benue South Senatorial District, also known as Idoma nation, would soon have a flyover in Otukpo, its headquarters.

The governor said his administration was determined to develop the state, currently enjoying relative peace. He said that most of the displaced farmers had returned to their farms, promising that more effort would be put in to enhance the peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am a lover of peace and the common man on the street can testify that Benue is now enjoying relative peace. The renewed hope agenda which is propelled by the President continues to shine its light on the state.

"This is made possible through the instrumentality of the president and his vice who are ensuring that the state enjoys peace and regains its status as the food basket of the nation.

"You will be amazed at the level of work we will do in the next six months in this government because I am because you are.

"The stones have been rolled away and Benue will move from grace to grace. The people of Zone C, especially in Otukpo, will soon have a flyover. Benue must be on development radar.

"We will continue to work for the masses of Benue State and this gives me reason to work more. We have no option than to develop Benue," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Benue traditional council, presenting gifts to him, promised their continuous blessings and support for his administration to succeed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iranian TV confirms President Ebrahim Raisi's death in tragic helicopter crash

Iranian TV confirms President Ebrahim Raisi's death in tragic helicopter crash

Police officers seized Segun's motorcycle — then sent him to prison for 6 years

Police officers seized Segun's motorcycle — then sent him to prison for 6 years

Governor Alia vows to build flyover in Otukpo as he celebrates 58th birthday

Governor Alia vows to build flyover in Otukpo as he celebrates 58th birthday

Tinubu's Renewed Hope promise has turned to hopelessness - NEF member

Tinubu's Renewed Hope promise has turned to hopelessness - NEF member

Tinubu approves InfraCorp as lead developer of Nigeria's Green Zone

Tinubu approves InfraCorp as lead developer of Nigeria's Green Zone

NDLEA intercepts China, UK-bound cocaine, amphetamine consignments

NDLEA intercepts China, UK-bound cocaine, amphetamine consignments

Fulani village heads call for unity, peaceful coexistence in Kogi

Fulani village heads call for unity, peaceful coexistence in Kogi

Commander hails troops for tearing apart Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest

Commander hails troops for tearing apart Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest

NDLEA arrests 4, seizes 2,025 explosives in Niger, Kano

NDLEA arrests 4, seizes 2,025 explosives in Niger, Kano

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Governor Peter Mbah and Miyetti Allah group [Pulse.ng]

Enugu Govt to partner Miyetti Allah for farmers safety, boost food sufficiency

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric