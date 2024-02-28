ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said it provided an opportunity for residents to review and comment on the draft plan before its finalisation.

Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan
Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan

Recommended articles

Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, said in a statement that the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, made the call on Wednesday in Alausa, Lagos.

Olumide is quoted as saying that the meeting, which would be held on March 7, at the Muson Centre, Onikan, would gather input from the public to create a plan that would reflect the needs and desires of Lagos residents.

He described the upcoming meeting as the “final stage” for stakeholders’ input into the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the goal of developing an “inclusive” plan that would address the aspirations of Lagos residents.

Olumide noted that since the inauguration of the technical committee in August 2021, the planning process had involved multiple steps to gather public input, which according to him, witnessed a “bottom-up approach”.

He said that the initial engagement with benefiting communities saw the government having direct interactions with communities who would be directly affected by the plan.

He said that the government also had a public display of the final draft of the plan at four different centres across the plan area

The commissioner said it provided an opportunity for residents to review and comment on the draft plan before its finalisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olumide said, “In view of the importance of this process to the enactment of an enduring Model City Plan that will be owned by the people, I enjoin Lagosians to participate robustly at the stakeholders meeting, billed to commence at 10 .00 a.m, on the day.

“The goal of the Lagos Island Model City Plan is to harness the special characteristics of the area for the sustainable future growth and socio-economic development of Lagos as the preferred investment destination in Sub-Saharan Africa.’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan

Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan

This is all my fault - Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship

This is all my fault - Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship

AfDB advises FG on how to diversify energy mix

AfDB advises FG on how to diversify energy mix

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

Petrol importation reduced by 50% since subsidy removal - FG

Petrol importation reduced by 50% since subsidy removal - FG

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Despite crises, FG confident Nigeria won't fall 'as true giant of Africa'

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

Wike warns FCTA Directors to stop sitting on files that delay projects

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Tribune online)

Ondo Government declares 2-day public holiday in honour of Akeredolu's burial

Emefiele created so much mess we don't know what to charge him with - Akpabio

Emefiele demands ₦25 billion damages from Akpabio for defamatory remark