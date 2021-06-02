RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Zulum inaugurates 580 houses for IDPs in Borno

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday inaugurated 580 houses constructed for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Auno village of Konduga Local Government.

Gov Zulum inaugurating houses built for IDPs in Auno village on Wednesday. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 580 two-bedrooms houses were constructed by the state Ministry for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR).

Zulum who presented allocation letters to some of the beneficiaries, said government would continue to resettled displaced persons inline with the Kampala Convention, which among others ensures safety and dignity for IDPs.

He said the state government has rolled out many social investment and protection packages for all categories of displaced persons to boost their livelihood opportunities.

”The IDPs will be provided with food items throughout the cropping season. I commend the Resettlement Committee for their successes in resettling the IDPs from two of the camps in Maiduguri,” he said.

He urged them to sustain the tempo to ensure that all IDPs in camps within Maiduguri metropolis are resettled.

He condemned the rising cases of prostitution and drug abuse in some camps, adding: ”such disturbing developments are unacceptable.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement RRR, Mr Mustapha Gubio, said so far a total of 4, 967 households have been resettled.

Gubio said that among those provided houses in the resettled communities are primary school teachers, nurses and security personnel.

