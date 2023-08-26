ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Zulum donates ₦30,000 to each corps member in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

During the swearing-in ceremony at the orientation camp, Zulum announced the commitment of his administration to make the state the most friendly to corps members.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:Uthman Abubakar]
A statement on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said that Zulum made the donation during his visit to the NYSC orientation camp in Maiduguri.

Gusau said that Zulum also allocated 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg of beans and 10 gallons of cooking oil for special meals to be prepared for the corps members during their ongoing three weeks orientation.

“We want to extend palliatives to members of the National Youth Service Corps.

“Each one of you will receive the sum of 30,000, that amount will be credited to your accounts as soon as your bank details are provided to me.

“In addition to that, we have provided you with 100 bags of rice, 10 bags of 100kg beans, 10 gallons of cooking oil and 10 bulls,” Zulum was quoted as saying.

He urged the corp members to adhere to camp rules by living peacefully among themselves and engaging in acts that would foster peace in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NYSC orientation resumed last week in Borno after 13 years of suspension due to insurgency.

He also assured them that they would have good memories to share about Borno after their service year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

