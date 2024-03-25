ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor congratulated the appointees and looks forward to their contributions to the development of Borno.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)
This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, (SSG) Alhaji Bukar Tijjani on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said the appointees comprised of nine Senior Technical Assistants (STA), 81 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and 78 Special Assistants (SAs). The SSG said also listed 104 others as Chairmen and Board members of 15 agencies and commissions.

The appointment, the SSG said, was done based on powers conferred on the governor by the provisions of Section 208(2)d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

“The governor congratulates the appointees and looks forward to their contributions to the development of Borno,” the SSG said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

