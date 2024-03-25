Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, (SSG) Alhaji Bukar Tijjani on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said the appointees comprised of nine Senior Technical Assistants (STA), 81 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and 78 Special Assistants (SAs). The SSG said also listed 104 others as Chairmen and Board members of 15 agencies and commissions.

The appointment, the SSG said, was done based on powers conferred on the governor by the provisions of Section 208(2)d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

