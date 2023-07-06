Gov. Yusuf tasks cabinet members on honesty, sincerity

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Acting Press Secretary, Malam Hisham Habib, in Kano on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Yusuf told the commissioners that their appointments were based on merit, professionalism, previous performances and competency.

He also enjoined members of the executive council to be committed to their duties.

“Let me urge you all to sustain the tempo of loyalty, dedication, commitment to duty and be honest in the discharge of your duties, be accountable and mindful of the confidence repose on us by the good people of the state.

“I am reminding you that your appointment is on probation of six months period after which a monitoring and evaluation team under my headship would make appropriate recommendations.

“I will be monitoring the performances of your ministries and those who performed well will be appreciated and those who under performed will be pulled out,” he said.

He tasked the commissioners to work as one family for the people of Kano, believing that they are the best team to salvage the state from the mismanagement by the immediate past administration.