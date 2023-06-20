Gov. Yusuf appoints 13-man board for Kano Pillars FC

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Sanusi Bature, on Tuesday in Kano.

According to Kabir-Yusuf, Alhaji Babangida Little is the chairman of the board, while Sani Ibrahim will serve as secretary.

He said that the board members include Garba Umar, Naziru Abubakar, Bashir Chilla, Ali Nayara and Shuaibu Doguwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Rabiu Pele, Muhammed Danjuma, Sabo Chokalinka, Abba Haruna, Usman Kofar- Na’isa and Yakubu Pele.

He said that the appointments were with immediate effect, adding that the officials would soon be inaugurated.