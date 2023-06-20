ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Yusuf appoints 13-man board for Kano Pillars FC

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Kabir-Yusuf, Alhaji Babangida Little is the chairman of the board, while Sani Ibrahim will serve as secretary.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Sanusi Bature, on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that the board members include Garba Umar, Naziru Abubakar, Bashir Chilla, Ali Nayara and Shuaibu Doguwa.

Others are Rabiu Pele, Muhammed Danjuma, Sabo Chokalinka, Abba Haruna, Usman Kofar- Na’isa and Yakubu Pele.

He said that the appointments were with immediate effect, adding that the officials would soon be inaugurated.

The governor charged the officials to discharge their duties with dedication and commitment for the realization of their mandate.

