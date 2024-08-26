ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yahaya wants civil servants to enjoy, approves new ₦70,000 minimum wage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The civil servants will continue to receive ₦10,000 wage award, until the new minimum wage is implemented.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State [NAN]

Jatau, Chairman of the state’s Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage negotiation, told newsmen on Sunday in Gombe that his committee is finetuning the details.

Represented by the State Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Abdullahi, Jatau explained that the governor was “highly committed to ensuring that civil servants in the state enjoy the new national minimum wage”.

“Gov. Inuwa Yahaya is fully determined to pay the minimum wage. He is one governor that believes that the new minimum wage is a necessity,” he said.

Jatau said that civil servants would continue to enjoy the ₦10,000 wage award which they had been receiving since September 2023, until the new minimum wage is implemented.

“Once we reach an agreement (on the new minimum wage), the implementation will begin and the ₦10,000 palliative will stop,” he added.

On his part, Yusuf Aish, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Gombe State, said that all parties had agreed to wait for the Federal Government’s approved table on the new pay.

“When the new minimum wage table is out, full negotiations will commence,” he stated.

The NLC chairman urged the civil servants to be patient while waiting for the negotiations to be concluded.

