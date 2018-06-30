Pulse.ng logo
Gov Tambuwal renews call for state police following Plateau killings

Plateau Killings Governor Tambuwal renews call for state police

Governor Tambuwal said this while reacting to the killings in various parts of Nigeria.

  • Published:
Governor Aminu Tambuwal

(WhirlWind News)
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has made a case the formation of state police.

Tambuwal said this while reacting to the killings in various parts of Nigeria.

He said "Whether we like it or not there is seeming justification for state police and there is seeming justification for state governments to have some measures of control over security personnel. You call police Commissioner and that call is ignored is unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Nigeria is not well

According to Daily Trust, Tambuwal said Nigeria’s leaders need take up their responsibilities and stop pretending like there is nothing wrong with the country.

He said "Everything is wrong with our nation and we must as a matter of urgency rise to the challenges.”

The Governor said this while declaring speaking at the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Sokoto state.

Buhari should act

Speaking further, Tambuwal called on President Buhari to act, and do something about security chiefs.

ALSO READ: Make Fulani herdsmen pay for their crimes – Wole Soyinka tells Buhari

The Governor also said that there are people who can bring in fresh ideas, if the current officers cannot perform.

"Providing security rely squarely on government, particularly, federal government. We must call a spade by its name. The President has to do the needful. We have qualified people who can bring fresh ideas," he said.

Saraki calls for sack of non performing security chiefs

Also, Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called for the sack of non performing security chiefs.

The Senate President said they should be removed if they cannot do the work set out for them.

