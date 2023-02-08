Gov. Sule to construct more rural roads to boost citizens wellbeing

Sule, who is Sarkin Yaki Opanda (Warrior), made the promise on Tuesday when he visited the palace of the Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, in Umaisha, Toto LGA.

Sule said that his intention to construct Umasiha/ Shege/ Katapha Road, among other roads in Toto LGA, was also to attract investors, generate employment, among other benefits.

The governor said that the visit was to thank the traditional ruler and other district and village heads for the support he was enjoying from them since the inception of his administration.

While calling on them to sustain the support, the governor pledged to embark on massive infrastructural development, if re-elected.

“I will continue to prioritise the security of our people as no society will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace,“ he added

The governor solicited the support and votes of the people of the area and other Nigerians to enable the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its other candidates to emerge victorious during the forthcoming elections.

Also speaking, Sen. Abubakar Sodangi, Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Gov. Sule Campaign Council in Nasarawa, urged the people of the state and Nigerians to vote the APC presidential candidate and Gov. Sule and other APC candidates in February and March elections.

Sodangi said that Tinubu would consolidate on the achievements so far recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Sule.

He said that Sule has done well in almost all sectors of the economy hence the need for the people of the state to re-elect him in the March election.

“Sule has done well in almost all sectors of the economy, particularly in the area of security, ” he said.

On his part Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, the Ohimege Opanda and Chairman, Toto Local Government area Traditional Council of Chiefs commended Gov. Sule for the good work he was doing for the people.

Abdullahi, who is a first class traditional ruler, said that Sule deserved second term in office considering his laudable achievements in the areas of peace and security, road construction, electricity and health, among other projects.

The traditional ruler called on the people of the area to support Sule’s re-election bid and others, including Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi.

Earlier, the Overseer, Umaisha Development Area, Mr Iliyasu Miriyam, praised Sule for developing the state, particularly in the area of security and infrastructure.