Gov. Sule lauds Wadada’s initiative for orphans

Sule gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen at the grand finale of the 11th edition of the Keffi Polo Ranch Tournament for orphans in Keffi Local Government Area on Sunday, 25 June 2023.

Sule, represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, thanked Wadada for his commitment to viable platforms such as the polo tournament to elicit support for the orphans and less privileged in the society.

“We thank him for his courage and commitment to this project and you can see it is a game that has brought people from all over Nigeria to converge here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the North to the South and middle part of this country, we are all here to witness this event and join Wadada in supporting orphans.

“Our administration will continuously support the tournament because we believe in it. The Keffi Polo Club tournament is a platform to engender unity among the diverse groups in Nigeria.

“That’s why every year if I am unavailable, my deputy will represent me at the event. We believe in it and we believe in the unity of Nigeria.

“We are proud of this initiative and we are proud of our son, the distinguished senator,” he said.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) also applauded Wadada for not allowing any obstacle derail him from constantly organising the tournament to elicit support for orphans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akume said that Wadada’s compassion and desire to improve the lives of his people especially orphans and the less privileged was commendable and should be emulated by other well meaning Nigerians.

The SGF assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was determined to alleviate the hardships of Nigerians and called on Nigerians to support it.

Sen. Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President told newsmen that apart from supporting orphans, the tournament would also help to promote the game of polo among young Nigerians and get them engaged.

Barau described the tournament as a worthwhile initiative to assist the needy and promote the game of polo. Wadada, in his remarks, said the tournament was dedicated to the orphans to generate awareness and support for their needs to live decent lives.

“We annually hold two tournaments and all for charity. One in support of orphans and the other in support of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This is in support of orphans and that is why it is democracy celebration in support of orphans,” he said.

Wadada refuted insinuations that the game of polo was exclusively for the rich all persons can play it irrespective of status.

“The game of polo is not only for the rich but owning horses and being patron of a polo team is what the rich does.

“But playing it does not necessarily mean you have to be rich before you play it,” he said.

The founder vowed to continue to do whatever it takes to bring people together to alleviate the sufferings of the poor. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament tagged “Democracy Tournament in Support of Orphans”, commenced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT