Soludo distributes 150 oxygen cylinders to healthcare facilities in Anambra

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said during the handover of the cylinders in Awka, that it was part of measures by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Obidike said that the state government trained health workers from faith-based, public and private hospitals in 2023 on oxygen use to ensure appropriate use. He explained that the training is to avoid toxicity and waste, as well as reduce deaths as a result of improper oxygen use.

According to him, the importance of oxygen gas cylinders lies in their ability to provide a reliable source, which is essential for human life.

He added that “oxygen gas cylinders are crucial in various settings, including healthcare, oxygen therapy for patients with respiratory issues, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and breathing difficulties.

“It also helps to ensure that victims are resuscitated during emergencies such as trauma as a result of accident, during labour or severe asthma and other health situations.”