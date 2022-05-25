RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has described the May 20 killing of a woman and her four children by yet to be identified assailants as “barbaric and unacceptable”.

Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)
Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)

Soludo, in a Statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary on Tuesday vowed to fish out the perpetrators and ensured they were dealt with according to law.

Recommended articles

He said that all law-abiding Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, were entitled to reside and or do business in any part of the country, including the Southeast and in Anambra without fear of unlawful harassment, molestation or attack of any kind, under any guise by anyone or group.

He said “no group or Nigerian is justified to harass, attack or kill any citizen of Nigeria or anyone resident in Nigeria under any guise whatsoever unless in lawful execution of a court sentence.

“Perpetrators of these heinous atrocities and their sponsors are testing the resolve of the Government and people of Anambra State, but I assure you that efforts are underway to fish out and bring to justice whoever is behind the criminal activities.

“All Nigerians living or doing business in Anambra are assured, of the resolve of the State government to ensure adequate protection of their lives and properties at all times,” he stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Okada’ ban remains on June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

‘Okada’ ban remains on June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

Dino Melaye crashes out in Kogi west PDP primary senatorial election

Dino Melaye crashes out in Kogi west PDP primary senatorial election

Ngwu replaces Ekweremadu as Ugwuanyi, Nnamani secure PDP senatorial tickets in Enugu

Ngwu replaces Ekweremadu as Ugwuanyi, Nnamani secure PDP senatorial tickets in Enugu

Dino Melaye explains why he lost PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

Dino Melaye explains why he lost PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

ASUU, polytechnic lecturers, others to get N34bn minimum wage arrears -FG

ASUU, polytechnic lecturers, others to get N34bn minimum wage arrears -FG

BREAKING: EFCC finally arrests presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha

BREAKING: EFCC finally arrests presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha

FRSC confirms two deaths as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

FRSC confirms two deaths as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

Why EFCC is at Okorocha's home

Why EFCC is at Okorocha's home

Trending

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members