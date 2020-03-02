Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Terver Akase and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Monday, described Pastor Adeboye as as a true spiritual father whose selfless service and guidance had won millions of souls for God.

NAN reports that Adeboye was born on 2nd March, 1942 in Ifewara village of Osun State.

He said the RCCG General Overseer had demonstrated uncommon humility and the love of God through his teachings, preaching and lifestyle.

The governor prayed for sustained good health and strength to enable the renowned man of God do more for the church and humanity.

NAN also reports that Adeboye joined RCCG in 1973 when it was headed by Pastor Josiah Oluwafemi Akindayomi and was ordained pastor in 1975.