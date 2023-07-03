Gov. Radda gifts ₦278m to 4,634 Katsina pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

This was disclosed in a press statement on Monday, July 3 2023 in Katsina, by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Ibrahim Kaula.

According to him, the state’s Amirul Hajj and former Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Musa-Maigari, disclosed this in Makkah on Sunday, 2 2023 when he visited the pilgrims.

Musa-Maigari further revealed that Radda also urged the pilgrims to pray for the end of insecurity in the state. He added that the governor has directed him to convey his Sallah greetings, while also congratulating the pilgrims on the successful completion of their Hajj exercise.

The former Speaker later announced the donation of 300 riyals (equivalent of ₦6O,000) by the governor to each pilgrim as feeding allowance.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Suleiman Kuki, expressed satisfaction with the responsible and decent conduct of the State pilgrims during the annual exercise.