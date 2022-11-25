RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Oyetola signs N138bn Budget into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has signed N138 billion budget for 2023 fiscal year into law.

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the appropriation bill.

The total recurrent expenditure of the budget is N99.2 billion, while the capital expenditure is N39 billion.

While signing the budget, Oyetola said that the 2022 budget as at the third quarter of the year, had recorded 83 per cent performance.

He stated that with the passage and signing of the appropriation bill into law, the January-December Budget cycle had come to stay.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, commended the governor for making the January-December budget cycle a reality and putting Osun in an enviable state in the country through the state budgeting.

“The January-December budget cycle is rightly put in place in the state.

“Our state is the first do so in the country. I congratulate my colleagues for being dutiful and upright” he said.

