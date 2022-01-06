Gov Okowa says leisure park, film village will change Asaba landscape

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting both projects, Okowa expressed optimism that the projects will be completed in February, 2022.

He stated that equipment for the leisure park and film village have arrived the Lagos seaports and will be installed before end of February.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and announced that he will visit the site a lot more to ensure that the deadline is met.

According to him, "this is my first assignment in the course of this year, 2022, because of the importance that I attach to the twin project of the leisure park and the film village.

"We have gone round and obviously a lot of work has been done. There is no doubt that there might be a little delay or the other but definitely a lot of progress has been made.

"I have been reassured by the contractors that civil works will be completed by the end of February.

"The civil works will be through by the end of February from what I see but some environmental works are still going on, the issue of greenery of the area.

"As we walked round, we saw some of the trees that are being nursed for the purpose of planting and I am told that many more are also coming in.

"So, we look forward to the completion of the civil works and the greenery of the area by the end of February.

"I want to hold them to their word but obviously I can see some improvement here and it is my desire that we should be able to give life to this twin project by the Easter season which is just only a month and a week by February ending," he says.