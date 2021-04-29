Gov Obiano’s wife advocates mandatory genotype test for intending couples

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award is in recognition of her contributions in creating awareness and support for people living with sickle cell disorder and disabilities.

In her remarks, the governor’s wife recalled the pain of losing one of her daughters to sickle cell disease some years ago.

She said the experience gave her the courage to work for the welfare and wellbeing of persons living with sickle cell.

“My involvement in awareness creation about the dangers of sickle cell extends advocacy to advising intending couples to go for mandatory genotype test before marriage.

“I also advise persons living with sickle cell disorder to always go for support,” she said.

Obiano commended Brent Council and Mayor of the Borough for partnering CAFE since 2019, stressing that the relationship had achieved huge results.

She commended Gov. Obiano for supporting the humanitarian cause, urging other men to support their wives to fulfill their dreams.

The governor’s wife said such encouragement could propel them to greater heights.

Earlier, the Mayor, His Worshipful, Councilor Ernest Ezeajughi, applauded Mrs Obiano’s contributions in creating awareness and support for people living with sickle cell anemia and other disabilities.

Ezeajughi also commended her for providing medical and emotional solace to those living with the sickle cell as well as children suffering from congenital mouth disorders — cleft lip and cleft palate.