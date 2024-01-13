ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mutfwang claims security agents know masterminds of Plateau attacks

Nurudeen Shotayo

The recent attacks in two local government areas in Plateau claimed over 200 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@NPF]
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@NPF]

The Governor also expressed convictions that the incessant attacks on the Plateau are acts of terrorism.

He made these known while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The North-Central state came under brutal attacks on Christmas Eve as gunmen went on a rampage in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas, killing over 200 people and rendering thousands homeless.

Speaking on the incident, Muftwang said, “What I can tell you is the killings in Plateau and the attacks in recent times are pure acts of terrorism,”

While insisting that those sponsoring the terrorism are known, the Governor cautioned that the earlier the country deals with the menace, the better for everyone.

“I believe that the sponsors of the terrorists, the financiers of the terrorists, and those who arm the terrorists are known.

“And the security agencies know them or they have the capacity to know them. And that is why we are insisting that the security agencies must do their work, which is to protect lives and properties,” he maintained.

Mutfwang also reacted to his victory at the Supreme Court, which reversed an appeal court verdict that sacked him. He noted that the feat shows that hope is on the horizon for Nigeria and that things can get better.

“It has brought out in me some positive energy that we can be able to change the Nigerian system. I have always been an incurable optimist that Nigeria can change,” he added.

“With what I saw in the Supreme Court, it raises that hope further that if the Supreme Court can get it right, the judicial system will get it right, the administration of justice will get right.

“It therefore means that we can cascade this into other spheres of our national development. I believe that with the lot of things that are happening now, some of the corrective measures Mr President is taking means that change is possible,” the Governor concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

