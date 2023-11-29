ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the governor, Enugu is safe for investors to bring in their investments.

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]
Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Mbah stated this while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday. He explained that the State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, was working to ensure the construction of the cargo terminal and completion of the international wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

According to the governor, Enugu is safe for investors to bring in their investments. Mbah, who rated Tinubu’s economic policies high, noted that they are good for foreign direct investments (FDI). He stated that the unified foreign exchange rates policy was rubbing off positively on Enugu’s drive for FDI.

The governor said, however, that some of the Federal Government’s economic policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidy, were tough on the citizens in the immediate.

Mbah described those policies as bold therapies for the nation’s troubled economy and would greatly benefit the citizens ultimately.

“I commend the president because a lot of things that he is doing at the national level are also rubbing off well on us at the state level.

“Policies like the unification of the foreign exchange rate means that you are going to have a lot of FDI coming in, and we are also going to benefit from that.”

Mbah said that his administration was doing a lot to attract investors to the state.

We now have the ease of investors bringing in their money and also being able to repatriate it as a result of the unification of the foreign exchange rates.

“There is a couple of things that we have promised our people to do in Enugu State, which require that we collaborate closely with the Federal Government in order to achieve them.

“Enugu is largely the capital of Igboland.

"So, we want to build our cargo terminal and ensure that the international wing of our airport is operational.

“The idea is to engage with the Federal Government to ensure that we get all the required permits and licenses, and make sure that we have an enhanced logistics hub to be able to attract the sort of investments we need.

“Therefore, I have essentially come to felicitate the president and enjoin that we continue to collaborate.”

On the issue of insecurity in the state, Mbah assured that Enugu was ready for investment, adding the issue of sit-at-home and the attendant insecurity were already sufficiently dealt with.

"In our state, we have workers go to work and schools open on Mondays as Business and economic activities are back.

“So, what we are dealing with now is to erase that sad memory from our history. Therefore, we have relatively enhanced security situation in the zone and Enugu State.”

"He called on those willing to invest in the zone to come in, adding that Enugu was open for business,” Mbah assured.

Gov Mbah solicits FG's support on construction of cargo terminal

