Gov Makinde reinstates 129 sacked primary school teachers in Oyo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyo State Government has reinstated 129 public primary school teachers, who were unlawfully sacked by the previous administration.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, made this known in a statement by Mr Olamide Adeniji, his Media Aide on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Adeniran said that the state Executive Council had approved the reinstatement of 129 officers wrongly dismissed by the state government between 2011 and 2019.

He said it was subject to the dismissed teachers agreeing not to demand for arrears payment for the period they were away which the state converted to leave of absence.

Adeniran appreciated Gov. Seyi Makinde for his kindness and selfless consideration in administering the pacesetter state.

He said that the recent reinstatement of the state’s 129 school teachers was a symbolic achievement that could not be neglected.

“This is a plus for the education sector.

“Apart from being an addition to the dwindling numbers of teachers in the public primary sector, thousands of family dependants who have been subjected to untold economic hardship due to the layoff of their breadwinners will now have a new lease of life,” Adeniran said.

He, therefore, called on teachers in the state to reciprocate Makinde’s gesture, through commitment to duties and redouble their dedication to work.

The executive chairman, also urged them to key into Makinde-led administration’s goal to change the narratives in the education sector of the state.

