Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said that his administration had completed 307 projects in the education sector, while 236 others are ongoing, within its first year in office.

Makinde made this known, in an address on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) on Friday in Ibadan.

”The governor said that his administration had completed 239 projects awarded by the previous administration in the education sector as well as 68 others awarded by his government.

“These projects include: construction of schools and classrooms, Early Child Development centres, renovation of schools, installation of boreholes, supply of furniture and sports equipment among other procurements,” he said.

Makinde said that this was in line with his promise to build on the programmes of past administrations that were structured properly.

He noted that in spite of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, his administration had remained focused and had leveraged on the setback to improve the health care system.

He, however, urged residents of the state to keep following the directives of the the State’s COVID-19 Task Force on social distancing, wearing of face masks and proper hygiene practices.

On the economy, Makinde said that there has been incremental changes in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), following introduction of new framework in November 2019.

He noted that between December 2019 and February, the state’s IGR figures has been between N2.43 billion and N2.7 billion.

On Park Management System, the governor said the initiative was to bring order to the transportation sector.

He said it would also generate funds for the government, saying his administration was working toward ensuring a seamless process.

He noted that his administration was working with federal security agencies, by providing equipment and vehicles to tackle insecurity.

“The signing of the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) Bill 2019, into law to complement the efforts of the federal security agencies is part of the administration’s innovations to ensure adequate security.

“Just two days ago, I commission a new mobile police force squadron, Mopol 72 at Ago-Are in Oke Ogun zone. We have provided vehicles and state-of-the-art communication equipment to facilitate their response to crime.

“We have also operationalised the Emergency Contact Number, 615,” he said.

The governor added that the administration had kept with the promise of prompt payment of salaries and pensions for public servants on the 25th of every month.

Makinde urged the people to keep supporting the administration, with view to making the best decisions for their overall good.