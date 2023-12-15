ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Makinde hosts Adeleke, says unity, progress of PDP a priority

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke also addressed members of the Oyo State Executive Council during the council’s meeting.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his Osun counterpart, Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]
Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting with Adeleke, Makinde said that they had both resolved to foster unity and progress in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West zone.

He stated that their meeting centred around the unity and well-being of the PDP and the development of the South-West geo-political zone.

“We discussed issues around the unity of our party in the South-West and alignment, I can assure you that we will do what we are supposed to do,” Makinde said.

Also speaking, Adeleke said they had a robust discussion on the South-West PDP and had resolved to be on the same page.

He commended Makinde for his giant strides in infrastructure development in Oyo State, adding that his government had been toeing the same path of massive infrastructure development in Osun.

Addressing members of the council, Adeleke stated, “Oyo State is moving forward and Osun State is moving forward because Gov. Makinde and I are brothers.

“I want you all to continue to support Gov. Makinde because he is doing well in terms of infrastructure and other aspects of governance. Osun has also been moving forward, ” Adeleke said.

