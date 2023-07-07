ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries from 28 to 16

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged people of the state to support government policies and programmes.

Dr Dauda Lawan-Dare.
Dr Dauda Lawan-Dare.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Director General, Media and Communication, office of the governor, Malam Nuhu Anka.

The governor noted that the restructuring of government ministries and agencies is aimed to reduce cost of governance and improve quality service delivery.

“The restructure is to realize the rescue mission of Lawals’ administration in the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restructuring will also affect other government departments, agencies as well as parastatals with a view to ensuring effectiveness, functionality and avoid redundancy.

Lawal affirmed that people of proven integrity and hard work will be appointed to man the ministries for enhanced governance that would develop the state.

“The restructuring policy will create more opportunities and provide more jobs for citizenry and solidify government operations,” the statement explained.

The governor, therefore, urged people of the state to support government policies and programmes.

“Our people should also continue to pray for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the state,” the governor added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries from 28 to 16

Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries from 28 to 16

Enugu govt confirms arrest of sit-at-home enforcers, asks schools to open

Enugu govt confirms arrest of sit-at-home enforcers, asks schools to open

IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo

IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo

Police in Ekiti, Osun to deal with those marking Cultists Day

Police in Ekiti, Osun to deal with those marking Cultists Day

Nigeria’s Commissioner for Insurance Thomas elected OAISA President

Nigeria’s Commissioner for Insurance Thomas elected OAISA President

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies