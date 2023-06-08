Gov. Idris appoints new Perm Sect, approves posting of others

Malam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Sarki quoted the state Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, as saying that the new appointee had also been posted to the Ministry of Health.

According to Garba-Bena, the governor also approved the posting of Permanent Secretaries in the state.

He listed those affected to include Muhammad Sani-Umar to Ministry for Local Government; Garba Umar-Dutsinmare, Ministry of Finance; Aisha Usman, Ministry of Budget; Zaki Dahiru, Cabinet Affairs; Aliyu Mustapha-Gwandu, Government House; and Joel Aiki, Ministry of Agriculture.

Others, he said, were Kabiru Aliyu SAN, Ministry of Justice; Aishatu Maikurata, Ministry of Women Affairs; Ahmad Yarima, Ministry of Commerce; Kudirat Shuaibu-Diri, Ministry of Environment, as well as Ibrahim Umar, Ministry of Water Resources.

The rest were Mustapha Abubakar-Tata, Protocol Affairs Department; Suleiman Sani-Augie, General Administration; Saidu Buhari-Warah, Ministry of Information; Aliyu Labaran, Special Services Department; and Abubakar Ahmed, Ministry of Lands.