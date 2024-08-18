ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Fintiri disburses ₦500m to 10,000 Adamawa women, inaugurates 31 busses

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also inaugurated 31 mass transit luxury buses to ease the hardship faced by people due to the inefficient transport sector in the state.

Fintiri said that the beneficiaries were given the sum of 50,000 each to alleviate their sufferings and create wealth across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“We have trained over 45,000 youths in various trades through our Skill Development corridor and provided them with starter packs to set up their businesses.

“In the past five years, we have kept over 30,000 beneficiaries on a monthly stipend of ₦10,000, through our social investment corridor.

“Last year, we launched the Fintiri Business Wallet for our women.

“This is a commerce corridor which reinforces our commitment to wrestle poverty and open the doors of thousands of our households to life-saving businesses and prosperity.

“Today, we are disbursing another ₦50,000 to each woman in the second batch of the beneficiaries to either support or start-up trading”, Fintiri said.

“Today, I am happy to hand over these buses to the concerned operators for onward deployment to our roads and usage of our people.

“We will also allocate a substantial number of the busses to our schools to fix the harsh transportation challenges experienced by our students,” he said.

The Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly, Mr Bathiar Wisly, commended the governor for strengthening the socioeconomic development of the state and easing hardship faced by the citizens.

Mr Michael Wadaragwo, the Director-General, of Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to utilise the resources judiciously to enhance their livelihoods.

Hadiza Yahaya, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the governor for the gesture.

He promised to make judicious use of the funds to transform his life, especially in the current economic situation in the country.

