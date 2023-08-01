ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Fintiri approves immediate fencing of NYSC orientation camp

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor enjoined the corps members to accept their postings to places of primary assignment in good faith and confront the service year with zeal and determination.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Fintiri disclosed this while declaring the 2023 Batch ’B’ Stream 1 orientation course closed at the camp on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Fintiri who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, said, this is to ensure safety and security of corps members and staff.

He enjoined the corps members to accept their postings to places of primary assignment in good faith and confront the service year with zeal and determination.

I particularly urge those of you posted to our primary and secondary schools to see this as a noble and golden opportunity to mentor our younger ones out there to greater heights.

“Be informed that the state government has provided special incentives to all corps members serving as teachers in public schools.”

According to him, “like their serving colleagues, some of them are going to assume the role of acting principals, headmasters, CMDs and so on at the various places of primary assignment.”

Fintiri also appealed to Corps Employers to always accept and mentor Corps Members posted to them, and make the necessary provisions for their welfare to develop their potentials.

“I also call on other stakeholders, including State and Local Government authorities as well as rulers, to give the necessary encouragement to the Corps members,” he said.

In his address, NYSC state Coordinator, Mr Jingi Denis, appreciated Gov. Fintiri’s intervention in augmenting the feeding of corps members and camp officials with assorted foodstuffs ranging from bags of rice, vegetable oil and cows.

He said these have gone a long way in making the camp a pleasant experience for both the corps members and camp officials.

“Similarly, your recent directive to expedite work on the approved construction of the concrete wall perimeter fencing of this camp is another great morale booster, particularly as regards the security of the camp,” he said.

Denis enjoined the corps members to perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.

“Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development Service Projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the host communities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,442 corps members have successfully undergone and completed their orientation programme at the camp.

News Agency Of Nigeria

